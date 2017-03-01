Long time for a short trip
Nearly five months after Hurricane Matthew hit, and a week after being pulled from the marsh by a crane, two of the many boats at Palmetto Bay Marina that were thrown against the shore and run aground by the storm were finally returned to the water on March 3, 2017. Here, the marina lift returns the sailboat Currensea to Broad Creek, and we speak with Donna Hardin, owner of the second boat, Snowflake.
