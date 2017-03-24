John Miller Releases 'The Communion of Saints: A Pastor's Potpourri of Parishioners'

"The Communion of Saints: A Pastor's Potpourri of Parishioners": a collection of inspiring stories about real people of God in congregations across the United States. "The Communion of Saints" is the creation of published author John Miller, a Presbyterian minister ordained in 1964 who has served congregations in seven states throughout his long career of devotion to the church.

