John Miller Releases 'The Communion of Saints: A Pastor's Potpourri of Parishioners'
"The Communion of Saints: A Pastor's Potpourri of Parishioners": a collection of inspiring stories about real people of God in congregations across the United States. "The Communion of Saints" is the creation of published author John Miller, a Presbyterian minister ordained in 1964 who has served congregations in seven states throughout his long career of devotion to the church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC