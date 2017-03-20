If you noticed Broad Creek looks especially clean, thank these folks
Volunteers were supplied with kayaks and tools to pick up trash in Broad Creek during the cleanup day on Sunday. About 70 volunteers came to help keep the water free to debris and harmful plastic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC