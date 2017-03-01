If you love Pat Conroy's work, you'll love this
Celeste Prince Brown and Connie Foutz Hipp, two former students of Pat Conroy's 1969 Psychology class at Beaufort High School, talk about a field trip permission slip that Conroy wrote for their class during an interview at the current Beaufort Middle School, which used to be Beaufort High School, on Feb. 22, 2017, in Beaufort. The Civil War re-enactors at the Beaufort History Museum's A Living History Encampment in the Beaufort Arsenal courtyard on March, 3, 2017 were so authentic that they even cooked their own food.
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Fri
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
