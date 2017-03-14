Hilton Head Wine and Food Festival wraps up
Jennifer Morrow/For Bluffton Today Hilton Head Island's wine and food festival came to a close on Sunday after 6 days of events. Jennifer Morrow/For Bluffton Today The festival's public wine tasting is one of the largest on the East Coast.
