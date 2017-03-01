Hilton Head man charged after guns, cocaine, weed seized in early morning raid
A Hilton Head Island man has been charged after an early morning SWAT raid at an island residence found cocaine and marijuana along with five guns. Jovani Cuenca, 30, was charged with possession and intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana on Thursday after an early morning raid on his residence at 19 Deep Fording Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.
