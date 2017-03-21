Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber official to speak at Liberal Men of the Lowcountry event
Hannah Horne, Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce director of public policy and small business, will speak at an upcoming meeting of the Liberal Men of the Lowcountry. The public lunch meeting is at noon April 12 at Indigo Run Golf Club, 101 Berwick Drive, Hilton Head Island.
