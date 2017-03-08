Hilton Head debris removal nears comp...

Hilton Head debris removal nears completion - whata s next?

CrowderGulf created this handout video to inform residents in the Lowcountry the steps that are taken to remove the debris caused by Hurricane Matthew on Hilton Head Island. The last of Hurricane Matthew debris will likely be picked up from Hilton Head Island rights-of-way near the end of this month, Steve Riley, town manager, said Wednesday.

