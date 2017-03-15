Hilton Head airport to expand runway

With the completion of a $7.9 million taxiway project, the Hilton Head Island Airport is moving forward with its next project - extending its runway from 4,300 feet to 5,000 feet. While he hopes the longer runway will make the airport more marketable to the airlines, Beaufort County Airports Director Jon Rembold said that wasn't the project's main driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.