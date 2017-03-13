Has anyone seen my instructions on how to use pencil and paper? I threw them out
More than 1,000 Beaufort County high school students were among those in South Carolina who couldn't finish the ACT earlier this month because technology failed them. When students retake the test this Tuesday, it looks like they'll be doing it the old-fashioned way.
