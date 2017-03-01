Get your taste buds ready: Hilton Hea...

Get your taste buds ready: Hilton Head Island Wingfest set

10 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Get ready to get messy at Wingfest as 7,000 pounds of chicken wings will be prepared for this year's event on Hilton Head Island. The main event, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 25, will be preceded by the Wingfest Laser Light Show from 5 to 9 p.m. March 24. Both events will be held at Shelter Cove Community Park.

