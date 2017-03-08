Folks enjoy Hilton Head Island Wine and Food Festival
Wine and food enthusiasts gathered at Harbor Town to enjoy the signature cuisine and culture of the Lowcountry, and of course to drink wine. The event, sponsored by Publix, had over 250 different wines to sample at Sea Pines Resort.
