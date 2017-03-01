Did a yankee make this list? South Carolina ranked one of the worst states to live in
Perfect weather on Feb. 25, 2017 meant the hungry crowds were out in force for the 10th Annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park. Here, people line up for a seafood nosh at the event, which was the culmination of a week of culinary and beverage activities on Hilton Head Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC