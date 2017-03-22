Decades of native islander concerns b...

Decades of native islander concerns bubble over into Hilton Head meeting

Hilton Head Island Mayor David Bennett addresses the Native Islander community Tuesday, March 21, 2017 during a Hilton Head Town Council meeting, specifically asking why findings from a 1995 R/UDAT report have not been addressed. Tears, anger and "amens" overflowed Tuesday night as native islander supporters confronted the Hilton Head Island Town Council over what they described as decades of inequality brought upon them by regulations imposed by the town.

