Consultant presents arts venue recommendations for Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Islanders have been wrestling with how and if the town should invest in a venue to support arts and culture for months, and on Thursday a consultant gave a series of answers to those questions. Duncan Webb of Webb Management Services outlined six steps the Town of Hilton Head Island could take if it wants to enhance arts and culture for the island and region.
