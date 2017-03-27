Community effort needed to rebuild Hilton Head sand dunes
Community volunteers, rather than town government, will have to rebuild the sand dunes destroyed by Hurricane Matthew on Hilton Head Island, town staff said Wednesday, including providing the supplies needed to do so. "I remember I was out there planting and fencing as a community service when my kids were in scout groups years ago," Riley said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC