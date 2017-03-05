Cheyenne Knight, Alabama repeat at Da...

Cheyenne Knight, Alabama repeat at Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

The Alabama sophomore fired a bogey-free 6-under 65 on Sunday at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate going from one behind to a seven-shot victory. That final-round score was a career-best for Knight, who successfully defended her Darius Rucker title with the effort.

