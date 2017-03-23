Can you help? Volunteer opportunities available throughout Beaufort County
Seeking volunteers for the Hilton Head Island Relay For Life event to be held from 4 to 10 p.m. April 21 at Shelter Cove Community Park. Volunteers are needed for this annual fundraising event for recruiting teams, planning the survivors' dinner, day-of-event logistics, contacting sponsors and donors, helping with luminaria sale, requesting silent auction donations, organizing entertainment, hosting your own event, and other needs.
