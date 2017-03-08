Burning on Hilton Head Island rescheduled after statewide alert
Any outdoor yard waste fires that were scheduled for Saturday were canceled on Hilton Head Island after another statewide advisory. The last two Saturdays in March have been scheduled to replace the canceled burn days.
