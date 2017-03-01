Bluffton residents who like giving monogrammed gifts, get excited for ...

Bluffton patrons of Lettrs, a personalization and embroidery gift shop, in the Main Street Village on Hilton Head Island will have a shorter drive for monogrammed gifts this summer. A brand new building under construction next to Pearce Scott Architects on State of Mind Street will soon house Lettrs' second, smaller Bluffton location, according to owner Debbie Timen.

