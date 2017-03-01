Beloved Coligny Hardware to undergo major changes in the coming weeks

The iconic Coligny Hardware, home to beach supplies, home improvement tools and white golden retrievers in the Coligny Plaza shopping center on Hilton Head Island, has closed for remodeling, according to a post on Facebook. A Facebook account for one of the original dog "workers" at the hardware store posted details of changes happening at Coligny Hardware on Feb. 25. The post was later shared by the owner, Beth Larsen Castelli, on her Facebook profile.

