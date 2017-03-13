Beaufort County gearing up for possib...

Beaufort County gearing up for possible showdown with towns over road repair costs

20 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Beaufort County officials think they've found a way to keep area municipalities from annexing property without regard to the consequences: make the towns and cities help pay to maintain roads. An opinion authored last year by the S.C. Attorney General's Office determined that even if roadways have been historically maintained by the county, " municipality, and not the county, is responsible for the maintenance and repair of roads located inside its corporate limits."

