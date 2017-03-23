Beaufort County among fastest growing in South Carolina
Beaufort County remains one of the fastest growing areas of South Carolina, though growth has slowed in recent years, according to U.S. Census figures released Thursday. The county's population swelled about 4.6 percent from 2014 to 2016, making it the seventh fastest growing county in the state, the data show.
