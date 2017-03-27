At Hilton Head Plantation, residents face recycling changes
If you live in Hilton Head Plantation and use its facilities, you can forget about recycling plastic, glass or anything other than cardboard. Plantation manager Peter Kristian said the changes came after its recycling contractor - Republic Services - notified him Monday that cardboard is the only recyclable it will now pick up.
