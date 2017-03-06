A new Sandbar will open near Coligny Beach a " one you can eat at

From beachgoers in their bathing suits to locals in button-downs and loafers, Erika Waronsky said there's a seat for everyone at her new restaurant on Hilton Head Island. Located in the Coligny Plaza shopping center near the traffic circle, the building where Bomboras Grill used to be is currently being remodeled into The Sandbar Beach Eats, a laid-back restaurant with an island feel, Waronsky said.

