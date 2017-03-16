12-foot great white shark lingers off...

12-foot great white shark lingers off Myrtle Beach coast

Read more: KRON 4

Hilton the great white shark is spending his spring break off the coast of Myrtle Beach, according to data from the OCEARCH website . The shark was tagged by researchers on March 3, 2017 and has been swimming around the Grand Strand since March 9. As of Wednesday night, Hilton continued to ping off the shore of Myrtle Beach.

