Where to expect lane closures across Beaufort County in the next few days
In Bluffton, road work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday along Bridge Street between Calhoun Street and Burnt Church Road, according to a news release from paving contractor Lane Construction Corporation. From Feb. 15 through Feb. 18, road work will be done along Brickyard Point Road between Pleasant Point to Middle roads.
