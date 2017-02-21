Therea s a medical marijuana bill flo...

Therea s a medical marijuana bill floating through the SC legislature. ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

State Senator Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, talks at The Hilton Head Island Packet offices May 20, 2016, about his daily push on the senate floor to tell legislators stories of South Carolinians that would benefit from medical cannabis if it were to be legalized in the state. Marijuana's effects can vary from person to person, and scientists are not quite sure what to make of the common distinction users and growers make between cannabis sativa and cannabis indica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,879 • Total comments across all topics: 279,116,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC