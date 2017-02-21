Shuck yeah? Southern Charm star Shep ...

Shuck yeah? Southern Charm star Shep Rose and best bud Andrew Carmines share shuckin' secrets

"Southern Charm" star and Hilton Head Island native Shep Rose came home Feb. 24, 2017, for the Pig Pickin' and Oyster Roast. He was there to support his best friend Andrew Carmines, who is hosting the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival on behalf of the David M. Carmines Memorial Foundation, an organization founded in memory of his brother, who succumbed to cancer in 2001.

