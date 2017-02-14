School bus involved in wreck at end of daya s run on Hilton Head Island
A Beaufort County School District bus collided with a car after completing its Monday afternoon run on Hilton Head Island, leaving minor damage and no injuries. The bus was headed back to the district lot when the accident took place at U.S. 278 near Matthews Drive, district spokesman Jim Foster said.
