Remembering a special night
Jack Brantley and members of his Aberdeen Catery crew with then President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton in 1999. From left are Hillary Rodham Clinton, Nancy Blakeney, Clayton Ferguson, Welch Carson, Doug Martin, Betsy Greenway, Jack Brantley, Wayne Fenters and President Bill Clinton.
