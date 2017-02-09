Port Royal restaurant reopens in place of Phoenix Bistro on Hilton Head Island

Fan's of Mikki's in Port Royal won't have to spend much time mourning the closure of the restaurant at 1638 Paris Ave. But they will have to make a longer commute to enjoy this American eatery. Mikki Rolain said she and her family have reopened Mikki's Cafe at 70 Marshland Road in the former Phoenix Bistro location on Hilton Head Island.

