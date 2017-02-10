On trust, support and throwing in - again - with a regional economic development alliance

Beaufort County councilmen Mike Covert and Brian Flewelling react at a county retreat Feb. 10, 2017, to a recommendation from the Beaufort County Development Corporation to join a regional economic alliance. David Adame, a 20-year-old student who lives on Hilton Head Island, is advocating for in-state tuition for unauthorized immigrants here under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.