The Sea Pines Resort, Hilton Head Island's most celebrated resort - is pleased to announce the appointments of industry veterans Jay Edwards as the director of restaurants, as well Matthew Roher as resort executive chef. With a combined 40 years of varied culinary experience, Edwards and Roher bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to The Sea Pines Resort.

