Man wanted in Hilton Head Island shooting returned to SC after Florida arrest

A man wanted in connection with a November shooting on Hilton Head Island was arrested in January after he was found in the Tampa, Fla., area. Waldemar Gilyard, 28, is suspected in a Nov. 3 shooting near the Cool Cats Lounge where a victim was found with a gunshot wound, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff'a Office news release.

