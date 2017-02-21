LoCo Motion becomes - Pledge The Pink'
Now called "Pledge the Pink," organizers said the new name was chosen to reflect the event's global focus and dedication to to fighting breast cancer and helping fund research efforts. This year, the venerable fitness challenge, which brings thousands of pink-clad runners and walkers to Hilton Head Island, Callawassie Island and Haig Point from all points on the globe, makes its triumphant return with one huge difference.
