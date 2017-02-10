Knowing one's rights
Immigration lawyer Aimee Deverall describes in English and Spanish, on Feb. 10, 2017, the rights a person has when confronted by immigration enforcement officials. At a public information meeting hosted by the S.C. Department of Transportation, to discuss plans for a $7 million project to increase safety along a 33-mile stretch of the interstate in Jasper County - which would include tree-clearing and the installation of guard rails - Ridgeland fire chief Bradley Bonds addressed talk by some in attendance that the disproportionate number of fatalities in that stretch can be fixed by increased law enforcement to better control speeders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC