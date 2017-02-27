Juveniles try to steal $500 worth of underwear from Hilton Head Island store
A pair of young women was busted Sunday as they tried to smuggle $500 worth of underwear out of a Hilton Head Island department store, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report. The would-be juvenile shoplifters were spotted by Belk store employees entering a "kids fitting room" with "a large amount of women's undergarments," according to the report released Monday.
