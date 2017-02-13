Hudsona s Seafood House on Hilton Head will be back to normal soon after Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew essentially destroyed the shrimp boat dock and outdoor waterfront dining area at Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks. Rebuilding efforts began at the end of October and are nearly complete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC