Hopeful Horizons opens Bluffton office
Photo courtesy of CJ Atkins/Hopeful Horizons Kristin Dubrowski, Shauw Chin Capps, chairman of the board for the Wexford Foundation Jim Hicks, Mayor Lisa Sulka, Hilton Head Island Councilman David Ames and Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce's Don Brashears cut the ribbon. Hopeful Horizons dedicated a satellite office in Bluffton on Monday to serve victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC