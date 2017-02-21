Hilton Head Islanders Will Shave Heads to Fight Kids' Cancer March 18
Mellow Mushroom of Hilton Head Island will host the sixth annual St. Baldrick's Foundation head shaving fundraiser on Saturday, March 18 from 3pm to 5pm. The fundraiser is organized by Terry and Cynthia Cermak, who started the event in honor of their son Henry, who died from brain cancer.
