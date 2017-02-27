Hilton Head Island prepping for 49th ...

Hilton Head Island prepping for 49th Annual RBC Heritage

Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The tournament is the only PGA event in South Carolina, and the town knows all eyes will be on them, especially after the damage caused by Hurricane Matthew. Not long ago, Matthew left its mark on the island, but now, organizers and town leaders want to make one message clear: They are moving beyond the storm and will be ready for this year's RBC Heritage.

