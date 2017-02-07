Have you seen this man accused of vandalizing a Hilton Head gas station?
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has released an image of a man accused of causing $1,500 in damage to the front door panel of a Hilton Head Island gas station Thursday night and are seeking the public's help in identifying him. Around 11 p.m., a 6-foot-tall man wearing a black jacket with a red shirt underneath came to the Kangaroo Express on Arrow Road and began pulling on the store's door as an employee shook her head to signal that the store was closed, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
