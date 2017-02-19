Daufuskie ferry now leaving from Buckingham Landing in Bluffton

Ferry schedule Days From Buckingham Landing From Daufuskie Island Monday - Friday 7 a.m. 8:30 a.m. Monday - Friday 10 a.m. 11:30 a.m. Monday - Friday 1 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Monday - Friday 4 p.m. 5:30 p.m. Fridays only - 9 p.m. 10:15 p.m. For more information, email info@DaufuskieIslandFerry.com or call 843-940-7704. Directions to Buckingham Landing From Bluffton Go east on U.S. 278.

