Daufuskie ferry now leaving from Buckingham Landing in Bluffton
Ferry schedule Days From Buckingham Landing From Daufuskie Island Monday - Friday 7 a.m. 8:30 a.m. Monday - Friday 10 a.m. 11:30 a.m. Monday - Friday 1 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Monday - Friday 4 p.m. 5:30 p.m. Fridays only - 9 p.m. 10:15 p.m. For more information, email info@DaufuskieIslandFerry.com or call 843-940-7704. Directions to Buckingham Landing From Bluffton Go east on U.S. 278.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC