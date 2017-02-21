Crane arrives to recover boats from Palmetto Bay Marina

Tim's Cranes, based out of Savannah Ga., arrived Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, to help remove several boats that were tossed into the marsh by Hurricane Matthew after the category two hurricane came through the Lowcountry in October. Harbormaster Nancy Cappelman discusses, on Jan. 26, 2017, the progress that has been made in repairing Harbour Town Yacht Basin, which has been closed since being ravaged by Hurricane Matthew on Oct. 8, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.