Court hears from HIlton Head embezzlement victims; judge delays Christya s sentencing
From left, Hilton Head Island property owners association members Roger Jones, Ray Pfeiffer, Tom Kelly, Bill Denninger and Bob Houlihan pose in front of the U.S. District Court J. Waties Waring Judicial Center in Charleston on Feb. 2, 2017. The men attended what was supposed to be the sentencing hearing for Don Christy, former owner of Property Administrators Inc. In May, Christy pleaded guilty to one count of felony wire fraud for his part in embezzling an estimated $3.5 million from several property associations on Hilton Head.
