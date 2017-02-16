Bicyclist killed by vehicle while wal...

Bicyclist killed by vehicle while walking her bike near Shelter Cove on Hilton Head

A pedestrian walking her bicycle was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday morning near Shelter Cove Towne Center on Hilton Head Island, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported. The as yet unidentified 78-year-old female pedestrian stepped into the roadway by a crosswalk near an intersection about 10:30 a.m. Thursday and was struck by a white Honda minivan traveling east on U.S. 278, said Lance Cpl.

