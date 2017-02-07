Bi-Lo Expands fuelperks to Charlotte

The Bi-Lo LLC supermarket chain is aiming to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy by mid-April as a standalone company, the grocery chain's CEO said during a visit to Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, reported The Charlotte Observer . Part of the strategy Michael Byars hopes will buoy the chain as it heads toward that goal is its loyalty card program that gives shoppers a discount on gasoline, with the purchase of groceries.

