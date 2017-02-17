Beaufort ArtPop winners announced

The Beaufort Arts Council recently held its second annual ArtPop Beaufort program, which promotes artists through available media space in partnership with Adams Outdoor Advertising. More than 150 pieces were submitted from Nov. 14 to Jan. 15, but the jury could name only 10 artists from Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties as the winners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.