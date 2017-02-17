Beaufort ArtPop winners announced
The Beaufort Arts Council recently held its second annual ArtPop Beaufort program, which promotes artists through available media space in partnership with Adams Outdoor Advertising. More than 150 pieces were submitted from Nov. 14 to Jan. 15, but the jury could name only 10 artists from Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties as the winners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC