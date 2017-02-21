Authorities investigating shooting in parking lot of Cook Out on HHI
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Cook Out on Hilton Head Island that occurred just after 10 p.m. on Monday. According to the sheriff's office, an adult male victim drove himself to Hilton Head Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head.
